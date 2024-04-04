Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,255,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,912,229. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.