Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 38,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.77. 1,237,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paychex

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.