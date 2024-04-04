Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.6 %

CAT stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $369.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,488,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $184.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $381.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, for a total transaction of $113,179.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.