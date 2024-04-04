Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.15 and last traded at $59.86. 1,930,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,933,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.40.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,808,056,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,523,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

