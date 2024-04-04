Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading 0.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $41.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America traded as high as $37.96 and last traded at $37.75. Approximately 9,142,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,280,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 78,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 39,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $409,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

