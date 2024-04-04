Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $455.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.81 and its 200 day moving average is $518.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNH

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.