Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $471.72. 5,751,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,174. The company has a market capitalization of $377.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average is $432.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $370.92 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

