Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,185 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Hershey during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.30.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $283,455.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,329.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

