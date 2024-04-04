Alera Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.07. 12,032,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,521. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

