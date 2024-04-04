KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $273,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.85. 806,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,395. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

