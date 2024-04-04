Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 213,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Growth ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,316. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.