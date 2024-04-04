Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 237 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 54.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 11.0% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after buying an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth $36,022,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,871,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $81.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.91.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.