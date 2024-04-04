Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 17,956 First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1,681.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.05. The stock had a trading volume of 52,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $20.13.

About First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

