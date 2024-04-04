Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 491.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter worth $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter valued at $45,022,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Celsius by 192.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 417,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Trading Up 3.7 %

CELH traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,149,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,417. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Europe raised their price target on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

