Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $340,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DFS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

