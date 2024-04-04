Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $616,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,785,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,745,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.49. 1,768,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,724. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

