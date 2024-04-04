Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,883. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

