KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,747 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,541,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $199,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.04. 3,276,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,847. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.79. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $101.09 and a 52-week high of $222.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.96.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

