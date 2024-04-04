KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 75,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 30,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 79,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,569,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,658,910. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

