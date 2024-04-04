8,831 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,479,000 after purchasing an additional 150,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,094 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 662,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

BFST traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.84. 35,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,901. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $101.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

