KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 533,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 69.2% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of KMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.43. 8,942,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,244,341. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

