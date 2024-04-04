KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,730 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.64. 3,695,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

