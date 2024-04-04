Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 331,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 757,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Mullen Automotive Stock Down 8.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
