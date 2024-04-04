Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 331,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 757,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

