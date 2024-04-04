Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2024

Shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 331,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 757,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Mullen Automotive Stock Down 8.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.09.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($15.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MULN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 179.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,710,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,287,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 296.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,843,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 297.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,847,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 77.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,602,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mullen Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.