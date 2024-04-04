Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Up 3.1%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 9,494,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 43,528,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

