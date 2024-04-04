C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Shares Up 0.6%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $25.47. 2,296,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,701,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.70.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.