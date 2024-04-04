QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 2.1%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 1,358,949 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,832,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $226,329.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 554,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,776.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,363 shares of company stock worth $1,038,288. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

