Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 1%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 1,239,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 5,879,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Airship AI Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airship AI by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Airship AI in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airship AI in the first quarter worth about $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

