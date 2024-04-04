Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading Up 0.4%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.99 and last traded at $126.77. Approximately 1,854,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,924,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.24.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $341.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

