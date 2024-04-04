MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 7.4% Higher

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,739.72 and last traded at $1,725.71. Approximately 794,748 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,263,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,606.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,083.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.91. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total transaction of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $91,906,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

