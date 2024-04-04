Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.09 and last traded at $52.99. 1,605,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,040,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

