Analyzing Graham (NYSE:GHC) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU)

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) and Meta Data (NYSE:AIU – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Graham and Meta Data, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Graham alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $4.41 billion 0.76 $205.29 million $43.47 17.35 Meta Data $32.43 million 1.47 $694.49 million N/A N/A

This table compares Graham and Meta Data’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Meta Data has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graham.

Profitability

This table compares Graham and Meta Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 4.65% 5.23% 2.96% Meta Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Data has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Meta Data shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Meta Data shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graham beats Meta Data on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution. The company also owns and operates television stations, restaurants, and entertainment venues; engages in the financial training and automobile dealerships business; offers social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users; produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website; and publishes Slate, an online magazine, as well as French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. In addition, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health, hospice, and palliative services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators, and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; digital advertising services; power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies; dermatology and professional aesthetics, and skin care services; software and services; and operates pharmacy. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About Meta Data

(Get Free Report)

Meta Data Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates K-12 after-school education platform that focuses on young children mathematics training services and FasTrack English services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's products include Artificial Intelligent Education (AIE), a smart training system incorporating virtual reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other technologies to facilitate the teaching and training process; Artificial Intelligent Universe (AIU), provides software and hardware infrastructure (IAAS) to Metaverse business operators or individual users targeted to improve the accessibility of rendering modes through cloud computing and edge computing algorithms and computing power to improve the virtual world; and smart ID card services. It also provides technical services, including simulation teaching modules, 3D teaching modules, virtual reality modules, etc. for smart education business operation service providers, as well as digital services; project completion inspection services; and customer acceptance services. The company was formerly known as OneSmart International Education Group Limited and changed its name to Meta Data Limited in April 2022. Meta Data Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.