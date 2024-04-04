ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading 0.6% Higher

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 127.39 and last traded at 126.00. 1,279,519 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 15,673,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at 125.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of 81.10.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of 762.50 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $581,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

