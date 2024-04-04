NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.69. 29,068,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 56,878,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. NIO’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

