Tsfg LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Derbend Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on Target

Target Stock Down 1.9 %

Target stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.