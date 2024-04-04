Tsfg LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 7,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 6,943 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $444,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,241,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. 22,574,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,103,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

