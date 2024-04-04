Alera Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total value of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,011,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,729,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 898,175 shares of company stock valued at $257,617,846 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.14. 8,339,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $285.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

