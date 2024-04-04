Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota Acquires 1,193 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after buying an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $473.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,899,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,601. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $465.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

