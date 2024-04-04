Analyzing Dakota Gold (DC) and Its Peers

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dakota Gold to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dakota Gold N/A -39.21% -37.96% Dakota Gold Competitors -76.34% -4.52% -4.26%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Dakota Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dakota Gold N/A N/A -5.21 Dakota Gold Competitors $7.30 billion $1.07 billion 6.70

This table compares Dakota Gold and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dakota Gold’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Gold. Dakota Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dakota Gold and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dakota Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Dakota Gold Competitors 1118 2448 2970 107 2.31

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 41.34%. Given Dakota Gold’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dakota Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Dakota Gold has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Gold’s rivals have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dakota Gold rivals beat Dakota Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/Whistler Gulch, and Cambrian Unconformity Properties located Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. It also holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Barrick Option and the Richmond Hill Option projects situated in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota. Dakota Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Lead, South Dakota.

