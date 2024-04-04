KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,327 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $1,180,585.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,151,825.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.27. 11,974,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,522. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

