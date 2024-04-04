911 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.75.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $391.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,505. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.58. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $290.98 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

