9,663 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 901.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 904.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

XLG traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.36. 1,725,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,607. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.