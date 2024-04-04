KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $1,029,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $23.00 on Thursday, hitting $482.86. 841,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,229. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $444.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.13. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $508.44.
Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.17%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total value of $53,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.66.
Domino’s Pizza Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
