Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.99. Approximately 28,417,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 101,044,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.56. The firm has a market cap of $546.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

