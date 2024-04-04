The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HSY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.48.

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,066,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.95. 1,465,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,810. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.30. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

