Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.34. 56,646,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,981,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $436.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

