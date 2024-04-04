Tsfg LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NRG Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE NRG traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.70. 4,455,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,679,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.13.
NRG Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy
In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on NRG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NRG Energy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
