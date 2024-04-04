iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Position Lifted by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.13. 310,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,053. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.29. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

