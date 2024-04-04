Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 160 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $190.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.69. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market capitalization of $174.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

