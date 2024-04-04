Tsfg LLC Has $31,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 255.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $60.35. 12,292,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,685,917. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.48 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.