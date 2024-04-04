Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,316,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $371.54. 1,571,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $381.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

